Ed Sheeran’s Cowriter Gets Court Verdict As A Tattoo

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was converted to black and white.) Ed Sheeran is seen on screen as he accepts an award during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

Ed Sheeran is no stranger to a law suit at this point, but he’s got a pretty good record of winning so far. He has one two of those cases and settled one.

He has experienced at least three different cases over his music and copyright laws. Just recently he was accused of copying “Let’s Get It On” from Marvin Gaye when creating “Thinking Out Loud.” He won the case and one of his cowriters on the song is celebrating by getting the jury’s verdict as a tattoo.

Amy Wadge helped to write Ed’s song and was feeling relieved after 3 weeks of hearings. She now has “independently created” etched on her forearm. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Wadge (@wadge1975)

Ed himself celebrated by singing for passersby while on top of a car.