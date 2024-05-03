9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

Source: YouTube

A nine-year-old kid in Oklahoma named Branson Baker saved his parents over the weekend after a tornado tossed their truck into some trees. They were trying to make it to a storm shelter when the twister threw the vehicle. By some miracle, Branson wasn’t hurt, but his parents were injured badly and trapped.

Branson took off running for help and was able to gather enough people to pull his parents out, who are now healing from many broken bones. Branson’s uncle Johnny gave interviews to the media about what his nephew did, and how his baseball team is rallying around the family.