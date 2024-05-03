99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

May 3, 2024 5:30AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A nine-year-old kid in Oklahoma named Branson Baker saved his parents over the weekend after a tornado tossed their truck into some trees.  They were trying to make it to a storm shelter when the twister threw the vehicle. By some miracle, Branson wasn’t hurt, but his parents were injured badly and trapped. 

 Branson took off running for help and was able to gather enough people to pull his parents out, who are now healing from many broken bones. Branson’s uncle Johnny gave interviews to the media about what his nephew did, and how his baseball team is rallying around the family. 

More about:
Branson Baker
Oklahoma
saves parents
tornado

POPULAR POSTS

1

Family Of Kentucky Teen Pulled From Crash Trying To Find Good Samaritan
2

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Admit To "Leaning Into" Affair Rumors
3

Watch: KD Debuts Updated "My Old Kentucky Home" on Ben & Kelly
4

You Laugh You Lose: Bradley's Version
5

American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Ammunition

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE