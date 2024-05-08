99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Gisele Bundchen “Upset and Hurt” Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes

May 8, 2024 8:43AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

One person that did NOT enjoy the brutal comedic beat down her ex-hubby took on Netflix in the “Greatest Roast Of All Time” was Gisele Bundchen. Her name was brought up quite a bit by host Kevin Hart and other celebs who tossed BRUTAL barbs at Tom Brady.

She also didn’t appreciate her relationship with Joaquim Valente being brought up either. She said the jokes were “distasteful and disrespectful”. She wasn’t the only lady that was brought up…his ex whom he shares a 16-year-old son with, Bridget Moynahan was also mentioned.

More about:
Divorce
Gisele Bundchen
Greatest Roast Of All Time
jokes
Netflix
Tom Brady

POPULAR POSTS

1

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Admit To "Leaning Into" Affair Rumors
2

You Laugh You Lose: Bradley's Version
3

American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Ammunition
4

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts
5

This 3-Year-Old And His Dad's Morning Routine Is Melting Hearts

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE