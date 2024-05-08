Gisele Bundchen “Upset and Hurt” Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes

Source: YouTube

One person that did NOT enjoy the brutal comedic beat down her ex-hubby took on Netflix in the “Greatest Roast Of All Time” was Gisele Bundchen. Her name was brought up quite a bit by host Kevin Hart and other celebs who tossed BRUTAL barbs at Tom Brady.

She also didn’t appreciate her relationship with Joaquim Valente being brought up either. She said the jokes were “distasteful and disrespectful”. She wasn’t the only lady that was brought up…his ex whom he shares a 16-year-old son with, Bridget Moynahan was also mentioned.