Ed Sheeran Wins Court Case About Marvin Gaye Song

May 4, 2023 2:01PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Looks like we can all breathe again — Ed Sheeran won’t be quitting music as a result of losing his copyright case on “Thinking Out Loud.” He was on trial for possibly copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” but he won! The jury found that the songs were different enough. The bad news is that Ed had to miss the funeral for his 98-year-old grandmother in Ireland on Wednesday because of the trial, and he’s said to be “very upset” about that.

Per New York Times,

The two tracks share a similar syncopated chord pattern that the family of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer, which filed the suit, called the “heart” of “Let’s Get It On.” Mr. Sheeran and his lawyers never denied that the chords in the two songs are similar, but called them commonplace musical building blocks that have turned up in dozens of other songs.

Before, Ed Sheeran talked about quitting music if he lost the case. Great news! He’s still in the game. Actually, his new album “-” (pronounced “Subtract”) drops tomorrow!

 

