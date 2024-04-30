99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts

April 30, 2024 12:52PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Hailey Bieber commented her husband, Justin Bieber, is a “pretty crier.” No word on why he posted the photos, but sources say he’s been going through a challenging time and Hailey is trying to be there for him. Insiders say they are “committed to doing whatever it takes” to make things better.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

She was in the crowd supporting him and grabbing video of his surprise set at Coachella and they were seen packing on some PDA during the festival. The two have been married for 6 years.

More about:
crying
Hailey Bieber
Instagram
Justin Bieber
reaction
selfies

POPULAR POSTS

1

Family Of Kentucky Teen Pulled From Crash Trying To Find Good Samaritan
2

Watch: KD Debuts Updated "My Old Kentucky Home" on Ben & Kelly
3

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Admit To "Leaning Into" Affair Rumors
4

Flying Cat Racks Up More Thank 60 MILLION Views
5

American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Ammunition

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE