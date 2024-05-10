99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

What Anna Kournikova Feels About Enrique Iglesias Kissing Fans

May 10, 2024 9:08AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

No biggie. Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been a couple for 20 years and share three kids together, six-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and 4-year-old Mary.

Iglesias was asked what Anna thought of him kissing and hugging fans at shows.  He said, “she would say she would get looks from other girls and other ladies like “are you okay with that?” and she’s like yeah I’m cool he’s on stage!” Iglesias says he loves getting close with his fans because he knows he wouldn’t be where he was without their support.

More about:
Anna Kournikova
Enrique Iglesias
fans
hugging
Kissing

POPULAR POSTS

1

You Laugh You Lose: Bradley's Version
2

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
3

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts
4

This 3-Year-Old And His Dad's Morning Routine Is Melting Hearts
5

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE