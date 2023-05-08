Ed Sheeran Performed On A Car After Winning His Lawsuit

Source: YouTube

There was quite a crowd to help Ed Sheeran celebrate winning the copyright lawsuit brought against him by the family of one of the co-writers of Marvin Gaye’s song, “Let’s Get It On.” The jury sided with Sheeran in that the songs were different enough to make him not liable.

So he climbed on top of a car to sing for the crowd!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

And he decided to do some vlogging during his album promotion appearances!