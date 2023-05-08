Ed Sheeran Performed On A Car After Winning His Lawsuit
May 8, 2023 12:21PM EDT
Source: YouTube
There was quite a crowd to help Ed Sheeran celebrate winning the copyright lawsuit brought against him by the family of one of the co-writers of Marvin Gaye’s song, “Let’s Get It On.” The jury sided with Sheeran in that the songs were different enough to make him not liable.
So he climbed on top of a car to sing for the crowd!
And he decided to do some vlogging during his album promotion appearances!
