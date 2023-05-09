Ed Sheeran Explains What Won Him The Copyright Lawsuit

Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran recently won a big copyright lawsuit over his song “Thinking Out Loud.” The family of one of the men who wrote Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” took him to court accusing him of copying the 1973 song.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Ed describes the experience in court as “very quick” saying the jury was won over by the fact that there are “101 songs with the same chord sequence and that was just, like, scratching the surface.”

He went on to celebrate his win by serenading a crowd from the top of a car in New York.