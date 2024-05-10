99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Zayn Malik Confesses He’s Never Been In Love

May 10, 2024 10:21AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Despite some high-profile relationships (first with ex-fiance Perrie Edwards then with baby mama Gigi Hadid), Zayn Malik says he’s not sure he’s “ever truly been in love.”  Ouch.

He made the remark on the “The Zach Sang Show” and admitted he’s not really sure how to tell if you’ve been in love. Now he does understand the love of a father saying his 3-year-old daughter with Hadid is “the most amazing soul I’ve ever known” and “my everything.” Check out the full convo:

More about:
Gigi Hadid
never been in love
Perrie Edwards
The Zach Sang Show
Zayn Malik

POPULAR POSTS

1

You Laugh You Lose: Bradley's Version
2

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
3

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts
4

This 3-Year-Old And His Dad's Morning Routine Is Melting Hearts
5

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE