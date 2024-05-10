99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Adds New Songs To European Leg Of Eras Tour

May 10, 2024 6:38AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift is in Paris through the weekend as she fired up the European leg of her Eras Tour last night, and she’s added seven songs to the setlist from The Tortured Poets Department

She joked the songs are a segment, “As I like to call it, ‘Female Rage: The Musical.’” There were also new costumes and updated choreography that had her levitating above the stage, getting abducted by a UFO, and a Jazz Age flapper segment. 

More about:
Eras Tour
European leg
new choreography
new costumes
Paris
Taylor Swift
The Tortured Poets Department

POPULAR POSTS

1

You Laugh You Lose: Bradley's Version
2

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
3

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts
4

This 3-Year-Old And His Dad's Morning Routine Is Melting Hearts
5

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE