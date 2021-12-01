Wet Nose Wednesday – Gertrude!

Meet our adorable Wet Nose Wednesday star, Gertrude!
Gertrude is a one-year-old Labrador Retriever/Whippet mix who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her family could no longer care for her. Now she’s ready for a new family to love! Gertrude is an active, slender, spry lady who loves to go, go, go! She’s as fast as lightning when she runs and her favorite hobby in the entire world is chasing squirrels. Boy does she hate them squirrels! Demons those squirrels are! At least that’s what Gertrude believes with every cell in her little 32 pound body. No there will be no more pesky squirrels in your yard if Gertrude has any say in it. Her second favorite thing in the world is treats. This little lady LOVES her food. She really isn’t picky either! Milkbones, sausages, puperonis- it’s all the same to Gertrude and it’s all DELICIOUS! In her former home, Gertrude would guard her precious food (and pretty much everyone else’s food) from the other dogs and would often pick fights with them over resources. It all became a bit too much and her family thought it best that Gertrude find a home without other dogs so she can soak up all the attention and treats for herself. Gertrude also has a very high prey drive (as you probably guessed from the deep desire to chase squirrels into trees and never take them out of her line of sight for any reason) and needs a home without cats. As it turns out, squirrels and cats look very similar to Gertrude and she can’t really tell the difference. That’s okay! You won’t need any other pets with Gertrude around! She has enough love, cuddles and energy for the whole family! Gertrude would love a patient, active family who will help her learn how to be the best dog and friend she can possibly be. She’s highly treat motivated and very smart so training is a breeze with Gertrude! Because of her active nature and her ability to knock over small kiddos, she would do best in a home with kiddos 5 and up. Could you be the one for this little cutie? Gertrude is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccines.
Come meet her at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs!