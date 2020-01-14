Uncle Snoop Is Beyond Meat Between Buns
Everybody’s favourite OG is dropping another collab project!
This time the heat is in the actual kitchen though as Snoop Dogg teams up with Dunkin’ and Beyond Meat (who also cuts him a check) to offer a limited time sandwich; The Beyond D-O-Double G. It’s not news that he loves greenery but Snoop Dogg is a brand ambassador for Beyond Meat, and he apparently decided to incorporate his love of plant & plant-based protein into his new sandwich. The new offer features the Beyond Meat patty, egg, and cheese, all which is already offered on the Beyond Breakfast Sandwich. Enter Snoop’s creative freedom and boom; it’s served on a sliced, glazed donut.
https://twitter.com/dunkindonuts/status/1216706496093966336
I’m not the biggest donut burger boy myself but this munchie madness isn’t surprising to say the least coming from the 420 friendly legend… The two are also planning a pop-up shop later this month where you can grab some “Glazzzzy” gear inspired by the sandwich. Dunkin’ is offering this wild item until the 19th of January so if you want to try it act fast ya nasties.