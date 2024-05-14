99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

George Clooney To Make His Broadway Debut

May 14, 2024 8:03AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

After directing “The Boys in the Boat”, now George Clooney has his eye on Broadway.

He will make his debut in the play Good Night, and Good Luck in spring 2025. The play, co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov, is based on their 2005 film of the same name, which Clooney also directed.  In the stage show, Clooney will portray iconic broadcast news journalist Edward R. Murrow.

“I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney said in a statement.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
Broadway
Debut
George Clooney
Good Night and Good Luck

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
2

Gisele Bundchen "Upset and Hurt" Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes
3

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts
4

Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video
5

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE