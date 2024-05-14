99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kate Gosselin’s Sextuplets Turn 20!

May 14, 2024 8:36AM EDT
The world got to know Kate Gosselin and ex-husband Jon Gosselin through TLC’s reality show focusing on them, “Jon & Kate Plus 8”. And now their sextuplets are 20-years-old!  Kate celebrated with 4 of them posting a pic of Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel on Instagram. Siblings Collin and Hannah were not mentioned in the caption as Gosselin apparently has no relationship with them.

Hannah and Collin do have a close relationship with Jon, though he is estranged from his six other kids. Their oldest are 23-year-old twins Cara and Maddie.

