“AFV” Renewed For Season 35

ABC is bringing back America’s Funniest Home Videos for its landmark 35th season, making it the longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC history. Alfonso Ribeiro is the current host, taking the reigns from Tom Bergeron. Bob Saget, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes also served as hosts. The show has aired over 700 episodes and given away $18 million in prize money, showing over 2 million video clips.

Video submissions have evolved over the years from mailing VHS tapes to emailing phone clips. Other unscripted shows coming back for more seasons including American Idol, The Bachelor, Dancing With The Stars, and Shark Tank.