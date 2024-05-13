VP Kamala Harris Goes Viral For Dropping An F-Bomb During Interview

Source: YouTube

Kamala Harris is giving the writers on SNL great inspiration for this weekend’s show, isn’t she? LOL. In a recent talk at Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ Legislative Leadership Summit in Washington D.C., she didn’t mince words about breaking barriers.

We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t, and then you need to kick that f***ing door down.

During the sit-down, Vice President Harris told the story of her mother wanting to curing breast cancer and raising her children. She gets visibly excited to recount the blue envelopes she used to send back and forth with her grandfather while telling the stories of her heritage.

There’s more to learn about the VP’s background. She recently sat down with Drew Barrymore to talk about her upbringing as a child of divorce and coparenting with her stepkids’ mother: