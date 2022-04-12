      Weather Alert

This ETown Donut Shop Serves Up Sweets And Love

Apr 12, 2022 @ 12:09pm

Jon Anderson of Elizabethtown noticed there were too few opportunities for people with special needs to find work. His son, Cade, has Down Syndrome.  So he and his wife Tiffany thought to open a restaurant that could create opportunities…they just didn’t know what kind. That is until their friend, Brannon Dupree, suggested donuts! A year later, Hole Lotta Love Donuts opened its doors!

 

Their first week open was so successful, they sold out of donuts by 9:30am!  So they had to hire a second shift of bakers to keep up with the demand.

