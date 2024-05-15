Wet Nose Wednesday – Sid

Sid is looking for a home at the Kentucky Humane Society

Sid is ready to put shelter life behind him – could you be his paw-fect match?

This two-year-old pup is an affectionate, attentive companion and never hesitates to touch base with his humans for some kisses in between play sessions. Sid LOVES playing with other dogs and would really enjoy a canine sibling in his new home!

Sid is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to meet you at our Sam Swope Pet TLC. Plus, his adoption fee is WAIVED (last day for that!) so it’s the paw-fect time to adopt!