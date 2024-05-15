99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Sid

May 15, 2024 11:40AM EDT
Share
Sid is ready to put shelter life behind him – could you be his paw-fect match?
This two-year-old pup is an affectionate, attentive companion and never hesitates to touch base with his humans for some kisses in between play sessions. Sid LOVES playing with other dogs and would really enjoy a canine sibling in his new home!
Sid is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to meet you at our Sam Swope Pet TLC.  Plus, his adoption fee is WAIVED (last day for that!) so it’s the paw-fect time to adopt!
 

 

More about:
Kentucky Humane Society
Sid
wet nose wednesday

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
2

Gisele Bundchen "Upset and Hurt" Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes
3

Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video
4

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado
5

Formerly Incarcerated Mom Passes The Bar Exam

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE