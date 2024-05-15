99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Audition Tapes And Behind-The-Scenes Of “Wicked”

May 15, 2024 10:07AM EDT
Source: YouTube

To get you in your feels for the trailer rolling out today, filmmakers are sharing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s auditions and finding out they got the parts of Glinda and Elphaba!

There is also a flashback interview where Ari is asked if there was a “Wicked” movie, which part she would want…and she said Glinda with no hesitation! Making a movie of such an iconic stage production is no small task, but the scenes they show make you feel like this is going to be as epic as we all need it to be!

