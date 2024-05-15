Krispy Kreme Rolling Out Dolly Parton Collection Of Donuts With Giveaway

Source: YouTube

Snag a free Krispy Kreme donut Saturday in celebration of their new Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnuts Collection inspired by Dolly Parton. one catch, you have to dress like Dolly or sing one of her songs to get the freebie!

There are four new flavors in the collection including the Dolly Dazzler (original glazed dipped in strawberry icing) and the Banana Puddin’ Pie (glazed filled with banana pudding). Then there’s the Peachy Keen Cobbler and Chocolate Creme Pie!