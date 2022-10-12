Taylor Swift Details ‘Snow on the Beach’ Featuring Lana Del Rey

Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Taylor Swift with her Grammy for winning Album of the Year on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Swifites rejoice!

Taylor Swift gave details on her collaboration track with Lana Del Rey, “Snow on the Beach.” Swift says she is a big fan of Lana Del Rey and says the song is “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.”

Swift explains the feeling can make one wonder, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

“Snow on the Beach” is the third song Taylor has given fans a backstory on, “Lavender Haze” and “Anti-Hero” were also explained.

“Midnights” comes to radio and streaming services and will be available for purchase on October 21st.

