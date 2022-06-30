R. Kelly Gets 30 Years In Prison

In September, 55-year-old R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted on 9 different felony charges, including 8 counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering based on the sexual exploitation of children and violating the Mann Act (which bars the transportation of people across state lines for prostitution.) Kelly appeared in court during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, in which 6 different women who had testified were also given the chance to make witness statements and address him directly. He was given 30 years in prison after federal prosecutors had asked for a sentence “in excess of 25 years” for Kelly, and now he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
He will now face another trial in Chicago that begins in August. He faces charges related to child pornography and other federal crimes.