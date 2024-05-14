99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

More Miss USA Drama As Miss Teen USA Runner-Up DECLINES The Title

May 14, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Stephanie Skinner made an “extremely hard” decision to NOT take over the title of Miss Teen USA after the winner, UmaSofia Srivastava, gave up her title.  She already committed to a research opportunity in Thailand.

“My word is my everything. I gave my commitment to a global research career opportunity in Thailand that will require me to live abroad for the summer,” Stephanie shared on social media.

Stephanie also referenced UmaSofia and former Miss USA winner Noelia Voigt‘s respective decisions to step down from their titles, writing, “Although I do not know exactly what Noelia and Uma went through to lead them to resign, I am sending them immense love and support.”

 

MORE HERE

More about:
Miss Teen USA
runner-up
Stephanie Skinner

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
2

Gisele Bundchen "Upset and Hurt" Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes
3

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts
4

Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video
5

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE