Niall Horan Responds To Lewis Capaldi And Harry Styles’ Kiss

Lewis Capaldi is making his way around the guys from One Direction one smooch at a time. Last weekend at the BRITs, he and Harry Styles shared a kiss on the lips for all to see. Many people were quick to make note that Lewis and Niall had kissed before — they’re just friends… Probably.

According to Mirror, Niall was quick to respond to the Lewis-Harry kiss by text:

This was after the whole Harry incident. And Niall text me – so I’ve kissed Harry at around, I don’t know, 11.08pm on Saturday night – and on Sunday afternoon at five o’clock I get a text from Niall Horan that says nothing but the word ‘b***h’.

On top of that, Niall called Lewis a “cheat.” It’s all in good fun though. Lewis joked afterward,

I’m going to find you Liam Payne. You’re next, baby.

Maybe one day he’ll spill on who’s the best kisser in the band! LOL.