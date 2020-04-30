      Breaking News
Mattel Making #ThankYouHeroes Toys

Apr 30, 2020 @ 11:38am

Mattel toy company announced the launch of its special edition #ThankYouHeroes toy line, aimed at supporting today’s heroes.

There will be 16 different action figures featuring a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs, and delivery drivers. A special five-character Little People set comprised of a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver, and grocery store worker will also be released.

 


**Even before the launch of #ThankYouHeroes, Mattel has been contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by making face shields and cloth face masks for medical professionals. The Company is now making 500,000 face shields for healthcare workers, up from its original commitment of 100,000.

