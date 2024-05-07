99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Miss USA Noelia Voigt Gives Up Her Title For Mental Health

May 7, 2024 8:27AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Noelia Voigt, the former Miss Utah and winner of the 2023 Miss USA pageant, has announced her resignation from the title. “In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health,” she wrote on social media. “As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves.” Looks like her last official appearance may have been this weekend at the Kentucky Derby.

 

She reflected on her favorite moments as Miss USA, including advocacy for various causes, including anti-bullying, dating violence awareness, immigration rights, and highlighting her Venezuelan-American heritage as the first woman of Venezuelan descent to win Miss USA. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noelia Voigt (@noeliavoigt)

The title is now expected to go to the runner-up, Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz.

