The Story Of Lollapalooza Gets Its Own Documentary

Time to phone a friend who has Paramount+ because that’s where you’ll be able to watch the story of how Lollapalooza came to be. Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, a 3-part docuseries, premieres May 21, 2024 on the streaming service.

According to the YouTube caption, the story goes like this:

In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane’s Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever. LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA, a 3-part documentary, depicts the exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship between the iconic festival and Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction, Porno for Pyros). Throughout the series, Farrell reconnects with what the event has become and its cultural significance across multiple genres and decades. Featuring: Perry Farrell, Chance the Rapper, Flea, Trent Reznor, Ice-T, Tom Morello, Lars Ulrich, Vernon Reid, and more.

