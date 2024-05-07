99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Weird Food Combos: Pickle Dr. Pepper

May 7, 2024 10:11AM EDT
A TikTok’er named “Mississippi Memaw” posted a clip where she went through the drive-thru of a Sonic, and only ordered “a large Dr. Pepper . . . with pickles.” The clerk didn’t seem surprised.  She just noted that the added pickles would appear on the order as “cherries.” 

Apparently ordering a Dr. Pepper with pickles is “normal” enough that a worker didn’t seem phased by it . . . but ABNORMAL enough that the computer system wasn’t programmed to have an option for adding pickles to a soda. 

What abnormal food pairing do YOU love?

 

