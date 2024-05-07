Pro Golfer Justin Thomas Get His Hometown Hero Banner

Source: YouTube

If you are driving on the Watterson by Bishop Lane, you’ll see a new face on a Hometown Hero banner! That’s pro golfer and Louisville Native Justin Thomas who was honored Monday, just 10 days before the PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Course. Thomas was emotional during his speech saying “The things I’ve felt today, I’ve never felt at any golf tournament.”

At 31, Thomas has already claimed two Major victories, a FedEx Cup Championship, Players Championship and a PGA Tour Player of the Year Award. He was born and raised in Goshen, Kentucky, and played golf at Harmony Landing and for Saint Xavier High School. Thomas went on to play golf at the University of Alabama, where he helped win their first National Golf Championship in 2013. He is only one of six players in PGA Tour history with 15 victories and two Majors before his 30th birthday. Look for the banner on the east-facing wall of the Watterson City Office Park building at 1941 Bishop Lane. Tentative plans are in place for Paul Hornung’s banner to be reprinted and reinstalled at another location.