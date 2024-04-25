99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

American Tourists Facing 12 YEARS In Prison In Turks and Caicos For Ammunition

April 25, 2024 7:36AM EDT
Tourists entering or leaving Turks and Caicos now face serious prison time for possessing firearms or ammunition, as Valerie and Ryan Watson of Oklahoma are finding out the hard way.  It used to be they could pay a fine to get out but the rule changed in 2022. Ryan guesses he left some ammo in his bag from a deer hunting trip and TSA in the US didn’t catch it before they entered Turks and Caicos.

They left for their dream vacation with friends April 7th for Ryan and other friends’ 40th birthdays. After 11 days, Valerie was released but Ryan still faces prison.  The U.S. Embassy has warned tourists that gun laws got much harsher with minimum 12 years sentences.

