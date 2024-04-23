99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Family Of Kentucky Teen Pulled From Crash Trying To Find Good Samaritan

April 23, 2024 6:05AM EDT
Inside Edition featured the story of Tay Thomas, an Ashland, Kentucky track and field athlete who was the passenger in a bad car wreck with friends. The car slammed into a tree and a Good Samaritan came by and pulled them out.

Now the family wants to find that person and thank them! Texas Roadhouse had a fundraiser in Ashland yesterday where all proceeds and even tips were going to his family!

