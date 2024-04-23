Family Of Kentucky Teen Pulled From Crash Trying To Find Good Samaritan
April 23, 2024 6:05AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Inside Edition featured the story of Tay Thomas, an Ashland, Kentucky track and field athlete who was the passenger in a bad car wreck with friends. The car slammed into a tree and a Good Samaritan came by and pulled them out.
Now the family wants to find that person and thank them! Texas Roadhouse had a fundraiser in Ashland yesterday where all proceeds and even tips were going to his family!
