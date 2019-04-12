Mariah Carey Is Getting The Icon Award At The BBMAs

Mariah Carey is getting the Icon Award during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

In addition to accepting the award, she will also perform a medley of her greatest hits.

The Icon Award celebrates the accomplishments of artists and their contributions to the music industry. Previous winners include Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Prince and Stevie Wonder.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place May 1st at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

