Lil Wayne To Join Imagine Dragons For Halftime Show

Lil Wayne performs "I'm The One" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The  College Football Championship game between Alabama and Clemson is set for this Monday and the halftime show just got even more exciting.

Imagine Dragons will be joined by Lil Wayne for Monday’s performance on Treasure Island near San Francisco. This collaboration is EVERYTHING!!!

He is reportedly going to join them for a special collaboration.

Lil Wayne is fresh out of his Cash Money contract and getting back into the music game. Lil Wayne just wrapped a four-city tour promoting his new album ‘The Carter V’.

