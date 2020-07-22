Indiana Announced Mask Mandate

      Breaking News
Jul 22, 2020 @ 2:57pm
Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-Ind.) (Source: State of Indiana)

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R-Ind.) announced a mask mandate on Wednesday.

Beginning July 27th masks will be required for anyone over the age of 8 while inside in public spaces and other places where social distancing is not possible.

This applies to schools also.  Governor Holcomb also said masks will be required in public schools for children in the 3rd grade and older.

This follows Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s mandate for the state of Kentucky on July 10th.

TAGS
Governor Andy Beshear Governor Eric Holcomb Indiana mandate mask
