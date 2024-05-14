99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That 4th Baby’s Name Is Up To Taylor Swift

May 14, 2024 9:30AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Reynolds was doing press for the new movie “IF” on The Today Show when Savannah Guthrie asked about his and Blake Lively’s fourth baby’s name. Since Taylor Swift tends to use their kids’ names in her lyrics, she wondered is Baby #4’s name was anywhere on the new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

And Ryan’s answer was phenomenal.

We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. We’ll say this — we’re still waiting.

The section of the video you’re looking for above starts about 4:44. 🙂

Sounds like the baby’s name is not… Cassandra, Peter, Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus, Robin, or Clara (Bow). But who’s to say?

Taylor’s written the other’s children’s names, Betty, James, and Inez, into her song “Betty” on the folklore album:

More about:
baby names
Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift
The Today Show
The Tortured Poets Department

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
2

Gisele Bundchen "Upset and Hurt" Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes
3

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts
4

Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video
5

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE