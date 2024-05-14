Kelly Clarkson And Whoopi Goldberg Get Candid About Using Weight Loss Injections

Source: YouTube

A new video from The Kelly Clarkson Show opens with the Kelly and Whoopi Goldberg discussing their weight loss with the help of weight loss injections. They talk about not seeing their weight because they’re busy living their lives. Whoopi noted her top weight was 300 pounds.

Kelly says,

My heaviest — I was like 203 [pounds]. And I’m 5’3″ and a half.

Kelly noted health issues like bad bloodwork and concern of a heart attack. By the 4-minute mark of the video, they move into “real-estate porn” and looking up available homes, the original “Sister Act,” and Whoopi’s ability to mimic other singers.