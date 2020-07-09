Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th
Governor Beshear just made a massive annoucement in his 4pm briefing on Thursday. As of 5pm Friday, July 10th, masks are now mandatory in Kentucky when in public.
From Wave 3 News:
Governor Andy Beshear has issued a mask mandate for the State of Kentucky, following more than 20 states in the country that have done the same.
Beshear said Thursday he signed an executive order mandating anyone in public wear a mask that will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
The amount of confirmed new COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth on Thursday was 333, with a total statewide since the beginning of the outbreak reaching 18,245. In Jefferson County, 86 new cases were confirmed, in Shelby County there were 8 new cases confirmed, and Hardin and Oldham Counties both confirmed 6 cases each.
Some daycares in Kentucky are closing due to positive tests as well as high school sports activities.