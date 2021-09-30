Eminem’s Detroit Restaurant “Mom’s Spaghetti” Opens

This HAD to happen, right?? Eminem opened his new Italian eatery, Mom’s Spaghetti, in his hometown on Wednesday. And, yes, you read that right: The name Mom’s Spaghetti comes straight from his 2002 single “Lose Yourself,” featured in the film “8 Mile.”
Mom’s Spaghetti started off as a pop-up shop at Detroit music venue The Shelter in 2017 while Eminem was promoting his album “Revival.” They were testing the waters to see if it was something that could generate enough interest to be permanent. It now lives at 2131 Woodward Ave. in the Motor City with limited seating and a walk-up window.
On the menu is of course, Mom’s Spaghetti for $9, Mom’s Spaghetti with Meatballs for $12 and the ‘Sgetti Sandwich — pasta smushed between two slices of bread — for $11. Yum.
There’s also a merch store upstairs. The commercial is FIRE lol!