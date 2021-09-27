Now You Can Eat Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti

Eminem is turning one of the most famous lines in music history about vomit into a new restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti. It will open its doors in Detroit, Wednesday, September 29th.
The restaurant’s name, of course, comes from the opening lines of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” But the restaurant itself isn’t a new concept: Em opened a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up in 2017, while last year he delivered Mom’s Spaghetti food to frontline workers at Detroit hospitals.
The new diner, set to open downtown, will offer noodle- and marinara-focused cuisine such as spaghetti sandwiches and the classic spaghetti and meatballs. Additionally, customers can also shop at the attached retail spot called the Trailer, which will be stocked with Eminem merch. You can watch the commercial for Mom’s Spaghetti HERE.