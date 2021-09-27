      Weather Alert

Now You Can Eat Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti

Sep 27, 2021 @ 4:23am
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

Eminem is turning one of the most famous lines in music history about vomit into a new restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti. It will open its doors in Detroit, Wednesday, September 29th.

The restaurant’s name, of course, comes from the opening lines of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” But the restaurant itself isn’t a new concept: Em opened a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up in 2017, while last year he delivered Mom’s Spaghetti food to frontline workers at Detroit hospitals.

The new diner, set to open downtown, will offer noodle- and marinara-focused cuisine such as spaghetti sandwiches and the classic spaghetti and meatballs. Additionally, customers can also shop at the attached retail spot called the Trailer, which will be stocked with Eminem merch. You can watch the commercial for Mom’s Spaghetti HERE.

