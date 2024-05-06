99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jerry Seinfeld Does A Cameo On “Saturday Night Live”

May 6, 2024 12:13PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Jerry Seinfeld made a surprise appearance on SNL over the weekend as “A Man Who Did Too Much Press.”

In the cameo, Jerry jokes that he wants to help other people by saying,

If you’re struggling with press, you’re not alone. I’m talking to you Ryan Gosling. When I started doing press for “Unfrosted,” I was like you. Funny. Good-looking. Now look at me. You think this is how I wanted to spend my 26th birthday? But you can get clean.

LOL. For the record, Seinfeld just turned 70 in April. This was a creative way to highlight his new movie he directed called “Unfrosted” that just came out on Netflix on May 3 featuring himself, Melissa McCarthy, and Jim Gaffigan that tells a story of how Pop-Tarts came to be.

