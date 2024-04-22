99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kevin Bacon Goes Back To “Footloose” High School For Prom

April 22, 2024 7:48AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Today Show had his announcement that he accepted Payson High School’s invitation to their last prom in the original school location, and it happened!

Payson High was the school that served as a set for “Footloose”, but there are plans to move the school to a new location. So the student body launched an online effort with awesome video reenactments trying to get Kevin Bacon’s attention to get him back for Prom!

More about:
Footloose
Kevin Bacon
Payson High School
Prom
Utah

POPULAR POSTS

1

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
2

Louisville Ranked The Worst City For Weed Ahead Of 4/20
3

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him
4

Ryan Gosling Fangirls Over Chris Stapleton On "SNL"
5

"Melrose Place" Reboot With Original Cast In The Works

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE