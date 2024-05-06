Dua Lipa Jokes About Running Into Her Parents In The Club

Source: YouTube

Dua Lipa made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live while the rest of us were coming down from the excitement of the Kentucky Derby.

In her monologue, she notes that she made her American TV debut in the same building just eight years prior on The Tonight Show and that this was a big night for her as her parents were supporting her live from the audience. Dua shouts them out with a funny joke about running into that at the club:

As you can see, they’re kind of cool. They love to party. One night I was out with my friends and we ended up at that club at 3 o’clock in the morning and who do I bump into but my parents? Which was embarrassing because the last thing you want to see when you’re super high and drunk off your ass is your daughter.

Dua then goes on to help people in the audience see the bright side of their problems in support of her album title, “Radical Optimism.”

Here’s a look at live performances of her songs from the album!

Illusion:

Happy For You: