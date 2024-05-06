99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Tells The Story Behind Giving Justin Bieber The Song “Love Yourself”

May 6, 2024 1:25PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Just think — “Love Yourself” could have been on Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” album, but he gave it away because the people he played it for at first weren’t super into it. When he played it for Justin Bieber, he was into it though and wanted to sing it himself.

Of course you already know it went on to be a huge song for The Biebs, but Ed joked,

But the beauty is when you write a song, you can always play it.

And then he played the song he wrote at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Nice.

Ed Sheeran originally had other lyrics in mind as he once told Howard Stern back in 2017. Instead of “Love Yourself,” the words were “F*** Yourself” and he had Rihanna in mind to finish the song.

