Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Talks About Tense Moment With Travis Kelce

February 12, 2024 8:06AM EST
Source: YouTube

Cameras caught a frustrated Travis Kelce yelling at Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, and it was an instantly memeable moment.

 

 

But what did Reid have to say about that exchange? “He came over and said, ‘sorry about that’ and gave me a hug. He just wants to be on the field. He just wants to play. There’s nobody I get better than I get him.”

 

More about:
Andy Reid
memes
Travis Kelce
yelling

