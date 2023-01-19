Cardi B Was Afraid To Win A Grammy For This Song

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

Cardi B did an interview with Hollywood Unlocked where she revealed that she didn’t submit “WAP” for consideration from the Grammys because of the ways of the internet. All HipHop called the song “a bona fide international smash” and shared her quote:

I need to stop letting the internet control my life. Because I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win… You know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.

The idea of winning actually stressed her out because of the way the internet troll may react to it. At another part of the interview, she reveals she would still like to do a song with Lil Dirk and Kanye. Here’s the whole video: