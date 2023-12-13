99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Andre Braugher Passes Away At 61

December 13, 2023 8:24AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ star, Andre Braugher, has sadly passed away Monday December 11 at 61 following a brief illness.

 

Braugher is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson and three sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

MORE HERE

More about:
Andre Braugher
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Death
Homicide: Life On the Street

POPULAR POSTS

1

Mother Of The Bride Killed On Her Wedding Night Challenging Her Groom Over Her Estate
2

"Yellowstone" Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Suing One Of His Stars
3

Teen Saves Toddler From Drowning With CPR Skills
4

Taylor Swift Named Time's 'Person Of The Year'
5

You Laugh You Lose: Thermometers & Blonde Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE