AI Pics Of Katy Perry At The Met Gala Duped Her Own Mom
May 8, 2024 11:15AM EDT
Deepfakes have gotten so good that even Katy Perry’s MOM thought her daughter went to the Met Gala after all! Perry, in fact, was NOT there despite a picture of her in a floral gown still went viral.
She shared the pics on Instagram along with the text from her mom who thought they were real!
How can you tell the real thing from a fake? Some viewers noticed that the carpet didn’t match other Met Gala photos, and others searched for sources confirming Perry attended the event. Searching for images and proof from a variety of sources could help you spot the deepfakes.
