AI Pics Of Katy Perry At The Met Gala Duped Her Own Mom

May 8, 2024 11:15AM EDT
Deepfakes have gotten so good that even Katy Perry’s MOM thought her daughter went to the Met Gala after all! Perry, in fact, was NOT there despite a picture of her in a floral gown still went viral.

How can you tell the real thing from a fake? Some viewers noticed that the carpet didn’t match other Met Gala photos, and others searched for sources confirming Perry attended the event. Searching for images and proof from a variety of sources could help you spot the deepfakes.

