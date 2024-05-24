99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nurse Saves Cyclist With CPR While Singing “Staying Alive”

May 24, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Good Samaritans hiking came across a cyclist in Arizona who collapsed, and immediately started rendering aid. This was the second heart attack for Marc Biren and this time, his rescuers had some musical help. One of the rescuers is nurse Desirlee Lewis who started CPR while singing the Bee Gees’ hit song “Stayin’ Alive.” First responders say it has the perfect beat to follow when giving chest compressions.

They kept it up until first responders got there and took over, and saved Marc’s life.

More about:
Bee Gees
compression rhythm
CPR
Desirlee Lewis
Marc Biren
Staying Alive

POPULAR POSTS

1

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister's Nursing Graduation
2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan
3

92-Year-Old Pranks Phone Scammers
4

Local Family In Need Of Essentials After House Fire
5

Sick Boy Airlifted From Cruise Ship

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE