Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco

May 30, 2024 9:02AM EDT
Selena Gomez is opening up in a new interview with TIME that she was considering adopting by herself by the age of 35 before she started dating boyfriend, Benny Blanco. But meeting Blanco showed her that love was still possible. “It just happens when you least expect it.”

Their love story actually started with friendship and Blanco acting as a matchmaker for Gomez.  Now she says about their relationship: “I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Blanco has also said that he’d like to have kids. “I wanna have kids, that’s my next goal,” he said in an interview this month. But he needs to “get [his] act together” before getting married.

 

