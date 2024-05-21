99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Married In Michigan

May 21, 2024 9:17AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Hailie Jade Scott, daughter of Eminem and ex-Kim Scott, married longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock in Michigan. She shared the news on Instagram with photos of the wedding.

 

 

Hailie previously shared how her fiance’ asked her dad for permission on her “Just A Little Shady” podcast.

The couple met while students at Michigan State University and announced their engagement in February 2023, after six years of dating.

 

